'Swades' fame actor Gayatri Joshi and husband survive Lamborghini-Ferrari accident in Italy

By Agencies

Former Bollywood actress Gayatri Joshi of Shah Rukh Khan's 'Swades' fame and her realtor husband Vikas Oberoi survived a major road accident in Sardinia, Italy, in which a Swiss couple in a Ferrari was killed. As per Vikas Oberoi’s manager, the couple are doing fine.

The incident occurred during the Sardinia Supercar Tour, which features a luxury car parade from Teulada to Olbia.

Joshi and Oberoi were driving their Lamborghini on Monday when a the crash ocurred on State Road 195, outside the town of San Giovanni Suergiu, local Italian media said.

Reportedly, overtaking while on the fast lane resulted in the ill-fated Ferrari colliding with a camper van ahead and also the Lamborghini, as seen in videos of the incident.

Two deaths on a Ferrari in Sardina, Italy pic.twitter.com/skT3CaXg0T — Globe Clips (@globeclip) October 3, 2023

Joshi and Oberoi's Lamborghini went under the camper vehicle which had overturned, while the Ferrari with the Swiss couple burst into a ball of flames, killing the elderly couple.

The deceased couple have been identified as Markus Krautli, 67, and his wife Melissa Krautli, 63, hailing from Wallisellen town near Zurich, Switzerland.

The camper van had an unknown number of local Italian tourists from South Tyrol.

Meanwhile, Joshi and Oberoi, who were on vacation in Italy, have confirmed to local Mumbai channels that they are safe and unharmed in the accident, but did not reveal more details.

(With ANI and IANS inputs)

