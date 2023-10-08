Home Entertainment Hindi

Kangana Ranaut out to battle terrorists, save Indian spies in new 'Tejas' trailer

The film is scheduled to release on October 27.

Published: 08th October 2023 02:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2023 02:55 PM   |  A+A-

Kangana_Tejas

Kangana Ranaut in Tejas. (Videograb)

By Express News Service

The trailer of Kangana Ranaut headliner Tejas was unveiled on Sunday, on the occasion of Air Force Day. The aerial actioner is written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara and backed by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies.

The trailer introduces us to Tejas Gill (Kangana Ranaut), a young Air Force officer. She is described as somebody who should not be sent for an "easy mission" but be deployed if something "dangerous and difficult" comes along. When an Indian Spy is captured by Pakistani terrorists, Tejas volunteers to rescue him.  The trailer is filled with aerial action and chest-beating patriotism. At a point Kangana says. "When in doubt, think about the nation."

Tejas is scheduled to be released on October 27.

Kangana was recently seen in the Tamil film Chandramukhi 2. She is also gearing up for the Indira Gandhi biopic Emergency.

(The story originally appeared on Cinema express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tejas Kangana Ranaut Trailer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp