Kangana Ranaut out to battle terrorists, save Indian spies in new 'Tejas' trailer

By Express News Service

The trailer of Kangana Ranaut headliner Tejas was unveiled on Sunday, on the occasion of Air Force Day. The aerial actioner is written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara and backed by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies.

The trailer introduces us to Tejas Gill (Kangana Ranaut), a young Air Force officer. She is described as somebody who should not be sent for an "easy mission" but be deployed if something "dangerous and difficult" comes along. When an Indian Spy is captured by Pakistani terrorists, Tejas volunteers to rescue him. The trailer is filled with aerial action and chest-beating patriotism. At a point Kangana says. "When in doubt, think about the nation."

Tejas is scheduled to be released on October 27.

Kangana was recently seen in the Tamil film Chandramukhi 2. She is also gearing up for the Indira Gandhi biopic Emergency.

(The story originally appeared on Cinema express)

