'Hua Main' first single from Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna starrer 'Animal' to drop soon

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film's music is composed by Harshvardhan Rameshwar. Animal is set to release in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Published: 10th October 2023 12:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2023 12:23 PM   |  A+A-

Poster of 'Hua Main,' the first single from Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna starrer 'Animal'.

By Express News Service

The first single from Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film Animal, titled 'Hua Main', is all set to drop on Wednesday, the makers announced. The song is titled 'Ammayi' in Telugu, 'Nee Vaadi' in Tamil, 'Ponnaale' in Malayalam, and 'Oh Baale' in Kannada.

Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, the song seems to be a romantic number. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the Animal's music is composed by Harshvardhan Rameshwar. 

Bobby Deol plays the film's antagonist, while Anil Kapoor essays the role of Ranbir's father. Tripti Dimri also plays a prominent role in the film. Animal is set to release in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

The upcoming film has cinematography by Amit Roy, and dialogues written by Saurabh Gupta. With T Series backing the film, Animal is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 1.

