Katrina Kaif's look as Zoya from 'Tiger 3' out 

Produced by Yash Raj Films, Tiger 3 is helmed by Maneesh Sharma and stars Salman Khan in the lead role. Tiger 3 comes after Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017).

Katrina Kaif's look as Zoya, from the upcoming Hindi film Tiger 3. The plot of Tiger 3 will follow the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan. (Photo | Salman Khan Twitter)

By Express News Service

Katrina Kaif's look as Zoya, from the upcoming Hindi film Tiger 3 was unveiled by the makers on social media on Tuesday.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, Tiger 3 is helmed by Maneesh Sharma and stars Salman Khan in the lead role. Tiger 3 comes after Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). The franchise also had two larger-than-life agents Kabir aka Hrithik Roshan in War (2019) and Pathaan (2023) aka Shah Rukh Khan.

The crossover of characters from this ambitious spy universe also started with Pathaan, which saw a union of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in an adrenaline-pumping action sequence that celebrated the superstardom of these two cinematic icons.

The plot of Tiger 3 will follow the events of Tiger Zinda HaiWar and Pathaan. The trailer of the film will be released on October 16. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, for Diwali.

