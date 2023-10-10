'Thank You For Coming' star Shehnaaz Gill admitted to hospital, Rhea Kapoor pays visit

By ANI

MUMBAI: Actor Shehnaaz Gill, who is basking in the success of her film 'Thank You For Coming' also starring Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi, was admitted to the hospital. Producer Rhea Kapoor visited the hospital in Mumbai to meet the actor of 'Bigg Boss 13' fame.

Shehnaaz updated her fans about her health status on Instagram live. She posted on the social media platform, "Dekho time sabka aata hai, sabka jata hai. Mere saath bhi vahi hua hai. Fir aaega thode din baad. Guys, I'm fine now. Mai theek nhi thi. Mujhey infection hogaya tha. Maine na sandwich kha liya tha."

Actor Anil Kapoor, who also joined the live session, said, "Namatey Shehnaaz ji. You are like Mumtaz... the next Mumtaz. Sab dekh rahe hain, appreciate kar rahe hain".

Earlier, Rhea shared an audition video of Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh and Shibani Bedi for 'Thank You For Coming'.

Taking to Instagram, Rhea shared a video of auditions and chemistry tests of Kanika, Pallavi and Tina.

In the video, Bhumi a.k.a Kanika, Shibani as Tina and Dolly (Pallavi) are seen mouthing the dialogues in the film over a Zoom video call.

Sharing the video, Rhea posted, "Auditions and chemistry tests for Thank You For Coming, in the pandemic! Couldn't have asked for a better Kanika, Pallavi and Tina. Besties for life. Thank You For Coming is in Cinemas! Some real Gems from @radsanand and @prashastisingh."

The film, which is directed by Karan Boolani, hit the theatres on October 6.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie has managed to do decent business post its release at the box office.

It minted Rs 1.06 crore in India on the day it was released across theatres, Adarsh stated.

"#ThankYouForComing attracts its share of audience at urban centres, despite multiple films [new + holdover titles] to choose from... A good start, considering the smart release strategy [screen count: 550 / limited shows] and 'A' certificate... Fri Rs 1.06 cr. #India biz," he tweeted.

'Thank You For Coming' is facing the box office clash with Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue' and Rajveer Deol's debut film 'Dono'.

