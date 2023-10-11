Actor Madhura Naik says her cousin, brother-in-law killed amid Israel-Hamas conflict 

Home Entertainment Hindi

In an Instagram video shared on Tuesday, Naik, who called herself a Jew of Indian origin, claimed her family members were killed on October 7.

Published: 11th October 2023 03:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2023 04:23 PM

Actor Madhura Naik

Actor Madhura Naik (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Madhura Naik, known for shows "Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahani" and "Naagin", said her cousin and brother-in-law were "murdered in cold blood" during the Israel-Hamas conflict that broke out four days ago.

"My cousin Odaya was murdered in cold blood along with her husband in the presence of their two children. The grief and emotions that I and my family face today cannot be spoken in words. As of today, Israel is in pain. Her children, her women and her streets are burning in flames in the wrath of Hamas. Women, children, the old and the weak are being targeted," said the actor.

