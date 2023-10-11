Home Entertainment Hindi

Rishab Shetty-backed 'Shivamma' debuts at MAMI Mumbai Film Festival

The film tells the story of a government school chef with dreams of starting a network marketing business to support her family.

The poster of 'Shivamma'

By Express News Service

Shivamma, directed by Jaishankar Aryar, and backed by Rishab Shetty, has finally arrived in India after a year-long journey through prestigious film festivals worldwide, including the Busan Film Festival, where it received the New Currents award. 

The film is now making its debut in South Asia at the renowned MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. Shivamma was entirely filmed in Yarehanchinala village in the Kuknur taluk of Koppal district, and all the actors are local debutants from the same town.

The film tells the story of a government school chef with dreams of starting a network marketing business to support her family. Notably, it was the first Kannada film to win an award at the Fajr Film Festival in Iran. The teaser of Shivamma, which has already earned five international awards, will be out on the producer’s YouTube channel today.

