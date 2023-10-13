Kartik Aaryan’s 'Chandu Champion' to have eight minute war sequence

By Express News Service

Kartik Aaryan, who was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, took to his official Instagram account on Thursday, to share a new poster of himself from Chandu Champion, and also pen a note about a single-shot war scene from the film.

Sharing a poster of himself in which he is seen wielding a gun, Kartik wrote, “This 8 minutes long single-shot war scene turned out to be the most challenging, spectacular and yes, difficult but also the most memorable shot of my acting career. Thank you Kabir Khan sir for giving me a memory to cherish for a lifetime.”

Chandu Champion is a sports drama and is reportedly based on a real-life story. However, the plot of the film is kept under wraps. Kabir, in an earlier interview, had revealed that Chandu Champion will be about an “unknown hero.”Chandu Champion is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE).

