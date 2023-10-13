Home Entertainment Hindi

Vicky Kaushal’s 'Sam Bahadur' to arrive in December

Based on the life and times of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, one of India’s greatest war heroes, 'Sam Bahadur' is backed by RSVP Movies.

Published: 13th October 2023 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2023 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Vicky Kaushal in 'Sam Bahadur'. (Photo | Instagram)

By Express News Service

On Thursday, actor Vicky Kaushal, who was recently seen in The Great Indian Family, released a new poster from his upcoming film Sam Bahadur. The poster features Vicky Kaushal as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, with the words ‘Zindagi Unki. Itihas Humari,” (His life. Our history) written above. Further, he also announced that the film will hit theatres on December 1.

Vicky Kaushal wrapped filming for the film, directed by Meghna Gulzar, back in March this year. The film marks Meghna’s second collaboration with Vicky after Raazi (2018) which also starred Alia Bhatt in the lead role. Based on the life and times of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, one of India’s greatest war heroes, Sam Bahadur is backed by RSVP Movies. Sam Bahadur also stars Sanya Malhotra.

