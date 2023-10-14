Home Entertainment Hindi

Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Raniganj' independently submitted for Oscars

Published: 14th October 2023 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2023 10:35 AM

By Express News Service

The makers of Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue announced on Friday that they have independently submitted the film for the Oscars. The film, which received mixed reviews from critics, had a dismal run at the box office and managed to rake in just about 18 crore in its first week.

Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, Mission Raniganj stars Akshay Kumar in the role of Jaswant Singh Gill, who, in 1989, saved the lives of 65 miners stuck in Mahabir colliery in West Bengal’s Raniganj. Gill devised a special steel capsule using which the miners were rescued.

He was awarded the Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak for his bravery by the then President of India, Ramaswamy Venkataraman, in 1991.

Apart from Akshay and Parineeti, the film also stars Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Dibyendu Bhattacharya Mukesh Bhatt, Akshay Verma, Ishtiyak Khan, Dinesh Lamba and Virendra Saxena. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor. It released in theatres on October 6.

