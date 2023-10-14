Home Entertainment Hindi

Bollywood beckons Sachin Ravi

The director of Avane Srimannarayana is in talks to make his Hindi debut with a mythological project starring Shahid Kapoor
 

Published: 14th October 2023 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2023 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

Rakshit Shetty and Sachin Ravi

By Express News Service

Bollywood has come calling for director Sachin Ravi, who made his debut with the Kannada fantasy-adventure comedy Avane Srimannarayana, starring Rakshit Shetty. Sachin is currently stationed in Mumbai, and there are speculations that he might be helming a big-ticket project featuring Shahid Kapoor, and backed by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani ‘s Pooja Entertainment banner.

When we reached out to Sachin Ravi, the filmmaker did confirm his presence in Mumbai and a possible collaboration with Shahid Kapoor. “I’ve been working on this project for the past year, maintaining continuous communication with the production house and the actor. However, I can’t divulge many details until an official announcement is made,” he tells us.

It’s been hinted that this upcoming film will be an action-packed, mythology-based project inspired by the epic Mahabharata. Given Sachin Ravi’s expertise in VFX, it can be assumed that technology will play a significant role in the film. More information will be unveiled as the project goes on floors in 2024, after Shahid completes his work on Roshan Andrew’s Koi Shaq, in which he co-stars with Pooja Hegde.

Regarding what lead Sachin to approach Shahid, the former said, “I was presented with the opportunity to direct Shahid through a mutual connection, and that’s how we got in touch.” After Avane Srimannarayana, Sachin initially announced his second project, a mythological drama titled Ashwathama, featuring Shivarajkumar. However, there were no further updates on this film.  “Ashwathama has just been postponed for now,” he signs off.

