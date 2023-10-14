Home Entertainment Hindi

New TV show ‘Atal’ to unfold inspiring story of Atal Bihari Vajpayee

The show is set to explore the untold aspects of his childhood. The show will deep dive into the formative years of a leader who played a pivotal role in shaping India's destiny.

Late Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee

TV show on late Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to be aired on &TV.

By IANS

MUMBAI: The makers are all set to bring a new show titled ‘Atal’, that narrates the untold stories of prominent leader of India and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

In the annals of Indian history, several Prime Ministers have emerged as transformative leaders, steering their nation through pivotal moments with great vision and resolve.

Their tenures were marked by a series of monumental decisions that shaped the country’s destiny and propelled it to the forefront of global influence.

Through strategic vision and decisive actions, these leaders etched their names in the history, leaving an indelible legacy that defined an era of unprecedented success and progress.

One such prominent leader was late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, an influential statesman whose legacy Indians hold in high regard.

Set against the backdrop of British colonial rule in India, the show will delve into the intricacies of Vajpayee’s childhood, shedding light on the incidents, beliefs, and challenges that moulded him into the leader that he was.

The storyline will highlight his relationship with his mother, who deeply influenced his beliefs, values and thinking. On one hand India was facing slavery under British rule and on the other, it was facing internal strife and division of wealth, caste, and discrimination.

‘Atal’ will air on &TV.

Atal Atal Bihari Vajpayee TV show

