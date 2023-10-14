Home Entertainment Hindi

Rhea Kapoor confirms Veere Di Wedding sequel

In a recent interview with News 18, Rhea Kapoor, who produced Veere Di Wedding with Ekta Kapoor and Nikhil Dwivedi, confirmed that the sequel is officially on the cards.

Veere Di Wedding (Twitter Photo)

By Express News Service

The 2018 female buddy comedy film, Veere Di Wedding, remains one of the most popular films on female friendships, to date. Starring Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shika Talsania, talk about a sequel for the Shashank Ghosh directorial, which has been making rounds for a while now. In a recent interview with News 18, Rhea Kapoor, who produced Veere Di Wedding with Ekta Kapoor and Nikhil Dwivedi, confirmed that the sequel is officially on the cards.

She said, “I’m working on Veere Di Wedding 2. It will be very different, it’s not going to be what anybody expects. I didn’t want to do it until I knew that it would be better than the first one and I knew that it was going to be hard because Veere Di Wedding is my everything.”

Further, she explained, “It’s such an important film for me. I love that film and am very attached to it. I didn’t want to do it if I didn’t get the same amount of joy I did from making the first one. So, yes, Veere Di Wedding 2 is in the works.”Veere Di Wedding revolves around four friends, all young women, who are facing issues with relationships, both familial and sexual. Apart from the lead cast, the film also stars, Sumeet Vyas, Vishwas Kini, Neena Gupta, Kavita Ghai and Vivek Mushran among others. 

