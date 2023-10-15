Home Entertainment Hindi

Kareena Kapoor "excited" as 'The Buckingham Murders' premiers at BFI London Film Festival

Published: 15th October 2023 12:51 PM

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan from the sets of 'The Buckingham Murders'. (Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Sunday shared her excitement on social media as her thriller film 'The Buckingham Murders' premiered at the prestigious BFI London Film Festival 2023.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared a new still from the film on her stories which she captioned with an "Excited" sticker and wrote, "The Buckingham Murders premiers today at the BFI London film festival."

The film marks the debut of Kareena as a producer. Helmed by Hansal Mehta, the film is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor.

According to Variety, a US-based media house, the film follows Jasmeet Bhamra (portrayed by Kareena Kapoor Khan), a detective and mother who, after losing her own child, must investigate the murder of a 10-year-old in Buckinghamshire, going down a rabbit hole of secrets, where almost everyone in the small town becomes a suspect.

In an interview with Variety, Kareena revealed that her character in the film is inspired by Kate Winslet's role in 'Mare of Easttown.'

She said, "I love 'Mare of Easttown' and when Hansal came to me, I said this is something that I've really been dying to do. So we've molded a little bit on those lines, she plays a detective cop in that."

Talking about the film, Hansal Mehta told Variety, "It was a refreshing change to make a film set in the U.K., to have Kareena as this detective, to make an authentic procedural, but not to make it about the procedure and make it about grief or trauma and about closure. Kareena's face - there are a million stories on that face. It's amazing - when you put the camera on her and without saying anything it tells you so many stories, in my film she's stunning."

Mehta also revealed that he has plans to make the film part of a film franchise, depending on the reception.

"I have stories taking Jaspreet Bhamra forward," Mehta told Variety.

Meanwhile, Kareena will be next seen in 'The Crew' which also stars Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Dilji Dosanjh in the lead roles.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on March 22, 2024. 

