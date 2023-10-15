Rohit Shetty introduces Deepika Padukone's cop universe character Shakti Shetty 

By PTI

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone is officially joining Rohit Shetty's cop universe as the filmmaker on Sunday unveiled the first look of her character.

Padukone will be making an appearance as police officer Shakti Shetty in Ajay Devgn-led "Singham Again", which recently went on floors and also features her actor-husband Ranveer Singh.

In a post on Instagram, Shetty shared the first look of Padukone's character and called it the "most brutal and violent officer of our cop universe".

"Naari sita ka bhi roop hai aur durga ka bhi (Woman is the form of Sita and also of Durga). Meet the most brutal and violent officer of our cop universe - Shakti Shetty. My Lady Singham - Deepika Padukone," the filmmaker wrote in the caption.

Padukone, who recently featured in Shah Rukh Khan's action entertainer "Jawan", also shared the news on her social media handles.

"Introducing Shakti Shetty!" she posted.

"Singham Again" is the third film in the Devgn-led "Singham" series, which started with 2011's "Singham" and was followed by "Singham Returns".

The two movies along with Singh's "Simmba" (2018) and "Sooryavanshi" (2021), starring Akshay Kumar, are part of Shetty's cinematic cop universe.

Singh will be reprising his role of Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba in "Singham Again".

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who played Avni Kamat, is also returning for the threequel.

