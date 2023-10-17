Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency  release postponed

By Express News Service

Earlier, we reported that Kangana Ranaut's upcoming directorial, Emergency, is all set to hit theatres on November 24. However, the film's release has now been postponed indefinitely. A new release date is yet to be announced by the actor.

Taking to her official X handle, the actor wrote about Emergency, "Dear friends, I have an important announcement to make. Emergency movie is the culmination of my entire life’s learnings and earnings as an artist. Emergency is not just a film for me it’s a test of my worth and character as an individual. The tremendous response that our teaser and other units got from everyone encouraged us all."

Further announcing the postponement of release, she continued, "My heart is full of gratitude and wherever I go people ask me about Emergency's release date. We have announced Emergency release date as 24th November 2023 but because of all the changes in my back-to-back releasing films calendar and the over-packed last quarter of 2024 we have decided to shift Emergency to next year (2024)."

She also said that the new release date will be announced soon. The Hindi film also stars Kangana Ranaut in the lead role as former Indian PM Indira Gandhi. The film will mark Kangana's debut as a solo director and is set against the backdrop of India in the 1970s when Indira Gandhi had imposed The Emergency. It was a 21-month time period between 1975 and 1977 when Indira declared a state of emergency, which suspended civil liberties and elections stood cancelled.



Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Earlier, we reported that Kangana Ranaut's upcoming directorial, Emergency, is all set to hit theatres on November 24. However, the film's release has now been postponed indefinitely. A new release date is yet to be announced by the actor. Taking to her official X handle, the actor wrote about Emergency, "Dear friends, I have an important announcement to make. Emergency movie is the culmination of my entire life’s learnings and earnings as an artist. Emergency is not just a film for me it’s a test of my worth and character as an individual. The tremendous response that our teaser and other units got from everyone encouraged us all." Further announcing the postponement of release, she continued, "My heart is full of gratitude and wherever I go people ask me about Emergency's release date. We have announced Emergency release date as 24th November 2023 but because of all the changes in my back-to-back releasing films calendar and the over-packed last quarter of 2024 we have decided to shift Emergency to next year (2024)."googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); She also said that the new release date will be announced soon. The Hindi film also stars Kangana Ranaut in the lead role as former Indian PM Indira Gandhi. The film will mark Kangana's debut as a solo director and is set against the backdrop of India in the 1970s when Indira Gandhi had imposed The Emergency. It was a 21-month time period between 1975 and 1977 when Indira declared a state of emergency, which suspended civil liberties and elections stood cancelled. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp