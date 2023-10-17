Kareena waited two decades for role in Hansal Mehta’s new thriller
The mystery thriller, in which Kareena plays a detective, has been directed by Hansal Mehta and produced by the actor along with Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor.
Published: 17th October 2023 09:45 AM | Last Updated: 17th October 2023 09:45 AM | A+A A-
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s next The Buckingham Murders premiered at the 67th annual BFI London Film Festival on Saturday.
The mystery thriller, in which Kareena plays a detective, has been directed by Hansal Mehta and produced by the actor along with Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor.
Kareena posted a few photos from the film’s set on Instagram and spoke about how she waited 23 years for such a role to come her way. She captioned the post, “Jas Bhamra... Jas was a character I have been waiting to play for the last 23 years, being a huge fan of the detective series genre… watching everything from Karamchand to Helen Mirren in Prime Suspect to Agatha Christie in Hercule Poirot to Kate Winslet in Mare of Easttown, I was just dying to be that detective woman.”
The actor also expanded on the experience of working with Hansal and Ektaa on the project, “Ekta, Hansal and I set off on this journey to make a slightly unconventional film, but a film that is with heart, a bit of a smile, and, oh my god, lots of tears... It played at the British Film Institute last night, and as this film starts its journey... in the world of movies... I couldn’t be more nervous and excited as an actor and a first-time producer... I feel so odd writing that… but I feel really cool.”
According to Variety, Kareena’s character Jasmeet is a police officer and single mother who suffered the loss of a child in a violent crime. She moves to High Wycombe, where she is assigned to investigate the disappearance of a kid.