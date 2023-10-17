Kareena waited two decades for role in Hansal Mehta’s new thriller

By Express News Service

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s next The Buckingham Murders premiered at the 67th annual BFI London Film Festival on Saturday.

The mystery thriller, in which Kareena plays a detective, has been directed by Hansal Mehta and produced by the actor along with Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor.

Kareena posted a few photos from the film’s set on Instagram and spoke about how she waited 23 years for such a role to come her way. She captioned the post, “Jas Bhamra... Jas was a character I have been waiting to play for the last 23 years, being a huge fan of the detective series genre… watching everything from Karamchand to Helen Mirren in Prime Suspect to Agatha Christie in Hercule Poirot to Kate Winslet in Mare of Easttown, I was just dying to be that detective woman.”

The actor also expanded on the experience of working with Hansal and Ektaa on the project, “Ekta, Hansal and I set off on this journey to make a slightly unconventional film, but a film that is with heart, a bit of a smile, and, oh my god, lots of tears... It played at the British Film Institute last night, and as this film starts its journey... in the world of movies... I couldn’t be more nervous and excited as an actor and a first-time producer... I feel so odd writing that… but I feel really cool.”

According to Variety, Kareena’s character Jasmeet is a police officer and single mother who suffered the loss of a child in a violent crime. She moves to High Wycombe, where she is assigned to investigate the disappearance of a kid.

