Tiger Shroff joins Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again'

Shroff, the star of movies like 'Heropanti', 'Baaghi' series and 'War', will essay the role of ACP Satya in the film, headlined by Ajay Devgn.

Published: 19th October 2023

Bollywood action hero Tiger Shroff

Actor Tiger Shroff. (File photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Rohit Shetty's cop universe is getting bigger with actor Tiger Shroff joining the cast of the filmmaker's upcoming film "Singham Again".

Shroff, the star of movies like "Heropanti", "Baaghi" series and "War", will essay the role of ACP Satya in the film, headlined by Ajay Devgn.

"Meet Special Task Force officer ACP SATYA, the immortal, like Truth! Welcome to the squad. Tiger," Shetty posted on Instagram alongside the photos of the actor.

Shroff, 33, also shared the news on Instagram.

"ACP Satya reporting on duty Singham sir. #SinghamAgain," he wrote.

Devgn welcomed the actor to the cop universe and posted, "The squad just got stronger, welcome to the team ACP Satya!" "Singham Again" is the third film in the Devgn-led "Singham" series, which started with 2011's "Singham" and was followed by "Singham Returns".

The two movies along with Ranveer Singh's "Simmba" (2018) and "Sooryavanshi" (2021), starring Akshay Kumar, are part of Shetty's cinematic cop universe.

Recently, actor Deepika Padukone joined the cast of "Singham Again".

She will essay the role of police officer Shakti Shetty, described as the "most brutal and violent officer of our cop universe".

Singh will be reprising his role of Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba in "Singham Again".

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who played Avni Kamat, is also returning for the threequel.

