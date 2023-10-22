Veteran actor Dalip Tahil gets two-month jail term in 2018 drunken driving case

By Online Desk

Bollywood actor Dalip Tahil has been sentenced to two months in jail in a 2018 drunk driving case in Mumbai, according to media reports.

In September 2018, Tahil was arrested after a car being driven by him allegedly rammed into an auto-rickshaw in suburban Khar, injuring two passengers sitting in the three-wheeler. A woman who was one of the passengers sustained serious injuries. Media reports quoted the passengers as saying that he argued with them and pushed them when they went to confront him.

Tahil had at the time refused to give his blood sample for testing to ascertain if he was driving under the influence of alcohol. The accident had happened during a Ganpati Visarjan procession. He was released on bail later.

The Times Of India reported that Tahil has been found guilty in this case by a magistrate court in Mumbai, based on the testimony of a doctor who attested that ‘smell of alcohol was found on the actor' after the accident.

The actor has worked in a number of films and is acclaimed for his roles in "Gandhi", "Ankur", Shakti", "Arth", "Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak", "Baazigar" and "Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke", among others.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Bollywood actor Dalip Tahil has been sentenced to two months in jail in a 2018 drunk driving case in Mumbai, according to media reports. In September 2018, Tahil was arrested after a car being driven by him allegedly rammed into an auto-rickshaw in suburban Khar, injuring two passengers sitting in the three-wheeler. A woman who was one of the passengers sustained serious injuries. Media reports quoted the passengers as saying that he argued with them and pushed them when they went to confront him. Tahil had at the time refused to give his blood sample for testing to ascertain if he was driving under the influence of alcohol. The accident had happened during a Ganpati Visarjan procession. He was released on bail later.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Times Of India reported that Tahil has been found guilty in this case by a magistrate court in Mumbai, based on the testimony of a doctor who attested that ‘smell of alcohol was found on the actor' after the accident. The actor has worked in a number of films and is acclaimed for his roles in "Gandhi", "Ankur", Shakti", "Arth", "Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak", "Baazigar" and "Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke", among others. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp