Tara Sutaria-starrer 'Apurva' to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from Nov 15

Sutaria, known for films such as "Student of the Year 2" and "Marjaavaan", said she is looking forward to the release of her film on Disney+ Hotstar.

First look poster of the upcoming thriller film, 'Apurva', starring Tara Sutaria, which will arrive on Disney+ Hotstar on November 15. (Photo | Tara Sutaria Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Thriller movie "Apurva", starring Tara Sutaria, will arrive on Disney+ Hotstar on November 15.

The upcoming film is directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat of "Kill" fame and produced by Star Studios and Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios.

Set in Chambal, "Apurva" is billed as the story of an ordinary woman who faces extraordinary circumstances and will do anything to survive and live, the makers said in a press release.

Sutaria, known for films such as "Student of the Year 2" and "Marjaavaan", said she is looking forward to the release of her film on Disney+ Hotstar.

"This is a powerful and thrilling story of an ordinary girl whose inner strength, intelligence, wit and courage shape a journey that will keep one at the edge of their seat. It's the role of a lifetime for me and I am eagerly awaiting audiences to see my transformation in 'Apurva' as we launch our trailer very soon!" the actor said in a statement.

"Apurva" also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Dhairya Karwa, and Rajpal Yadav.

