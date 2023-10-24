Shahid Kapoor-Rosshan Andrrews' film titled 'Deva', to release in October 2024

By Express News Service

Earlier, we announced that Pooja Hegde has joined the cast of Shahid Kapoor and Rosshan Andrrews film as the female lead. On Tuesday, Shahid took to his official Instagram handle to share the first look poster from the film, and also reveal its title and release date.

The film has been titled Deva, and it is all set to hit theatres on October 11, 2024, for Dusshera. In the poster, Shahid is seen with a close cut hairstyle, white shite, khaki pants, wearing coolers and with a gun in his hand.

Touted to be an action-thriller, Deva is about a police officer who is probing a case, as he uncovers a web of deceit and betrayal during the process.

Rosshan Andrrews has previously helmed Malayalam films like Salute and Kayamkulam Kochunni.

L-R: Siddharth Roy Kapur with Shariq Patel and Rosshan Andrrews

In an official statement, director Rosshan said, “I am honoured to be directing Deva and I am eager to bring this thrilling story to the screen. With Shahid Kapoor’s exceptional talent and the combined efforts of our fantastic team, I am confident that Deva will give a different cinematic experience.”

The upcoming film is backed by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films.

The film will go on floors soon.

Shahid was last seen in Bloody Daddy, an action thriller movie.

Pooja's most recent cinematic appearance was the family entertainer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Earlier, we announced that Pooja Hegde has joined the cast of Shahid Kapoor and Rosshan Andrrews film as the female lead. On Tuesday, Shahid took to his official Instagram handle to share the first look poster from the film, and also reveal its title and release date. The film has been titled Deva, and it is all set to hit theatres on October 11, 2024, for Dusshera. In the poster, Shahid is seen with a close cut hairstyle, white shite, khaki pants, wearing coolers and with a gun in his hand. Touted to be an action-thriller, Deva is about a police officer who is probing a case, as he uncovers a web of deceit and betrayal during the process.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Rosshan Andrrews has previously helmed Malayalam films like Salute and Kayamkulam Kochunni. L-R: Siddharth Roy Kapur with Shariq Patel and Rosshan Andrrews In an official statement, director Rosshan said, “I am honoured to be directing Deva and I am eager to bring this thrilling story to the screen. With Shahid Kapoor’s exceptional talent and the combined efforts of our fantastic team, I am confident that Deva will give a different cinematic experience.” The upcoming film is backed by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films. The film will go on floors soon. Shahid was last seen in Bloody Daddy, an action thriller movie. Pooja's most recent cinematic appearance was the family entertainer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp