Home Entertainment Hindi

Kangana Ranaut becomes first woman to set ablaze Ravana effigy at Delhi's Lav Kush Ramlila

At the event, Ranaut also promoted her film "Tejas", which is set to release on October 27.

Published: 25th October 2023 12:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2023 12:06 PM   |  A+A-

Ranaut set the effigy of the demon king ablaze by shooting an arrow and chanted 'Jai Shri Ram'. (Photo | Instagram)

Ranaut set the effigy of the demon king ablaze by shooting an arrow and chanted 'Jai Shri Ram'. (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Actor Kangana Ranaut set ablaze Ravana's effigy at Delhi's famed Lav Kush Ramlila at the Red Fort here on Tuesday, becoming the first woman to do so in the 50-year history of the event.

Ranaut set the effigy of the demon king ablaze by shooting an arrow and chanted 'Jai Shri Ram'.

Scores of people, including a large number of women, had gathered at the venue to catch a glimpse of the actor.

"In the 50-year history of the event held annually at the Red Fort, this is the first time that a woman has set the Ravana effigy on fire," said Arjun Singh, president of Lav Kush Ramlila Committee of Delhi.

At the event, Ranaut also promoted her film "Tejas", which is set to release on October 27.

She said the film is based on the life of Indian soldiers and their tough life.

"This movie will show how our Indian soldiers protect us and do not think before sacrificing their lives," she said.

Written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara, "Tejas" features Ranaut in the role of an Indian Air Force pilot.

The film was previously scheduled to release in cinemas on October 20.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kangana Ranaut Lav Kush Ramlila Red Fort delhi Ravana effigy ablaze

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp