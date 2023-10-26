Prime Video unveils detective drama show 'P.I.Meena'

By PTI

MUMBAI: Streaming service Prime Video on Thursday announced "P.I.Meena", a crime-detective drama series featuring actor Tanya Maniktala in the lead.

Billed as a "edge-of-your-seat" drama, the Amazon Original series will premiere on Prime Video on November 3.

It also stars Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Jisshu Sengupta, Vinay Pathak, and Zarina Wahab in pivotal roles.

The story follows the investigation by Meena (Maniktala), a young and troubled private detective who gets drawn into an unfathomable whirlwind of deception and unending conspiracies, while being torn between her life and her dogged dedication to solving an unsolvable mystery, as per the official plotline.

The series is created by Arindam Mitra and directed by Debaloy Bhattacharya.

It will be available to Prime Video subscribers in Hindi as well as Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

Nikhil Madhok, head of Hindi Originals, Prime Video, said crime investigation dramas are one of the most thriving and promising sub-genres.

"'P.I.Meena' is another addition to our rich library of content, offering an extremely compelling, female-led narrative that promises to keep the audience hooked to their screens until the very climax, and probably even after. I'm certain our customers across age groups and content preferences will thoroughly enjoy the mystery, intrigue, twists, and turns that unfold in 'P.I.Meena', when an unrelenting private investigator delves deeper in her efforts to try and unravel the mystery behind suspicious events," Madhok said.

Mitra said the story of "P.I.Meena" will transport the audience into the dark, gritty, and maze-like world of crime through the lens of private investigator Meena."

"P.I.Meena' is one of our most ambitious projects, and we're thrilled to be able to take it to a worldwide audience in over 240 countries and territories with Prime Video, who not only share our vision but also helped us push the envelope at every step of the journey in making the series," he added.

