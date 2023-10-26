The Railway Men gets release date

By Express News Service

Earlier we reported, that Yash Raj Films (YRF) and streaming platform Netflix will join forces for a new multi-year creative partnership. They announced two projects namely, The Railway Men and Maharaj.

The first project, The Railway Men, is all set to stream on Netflix from November 18, the streamer announced by unveiling the motion poster. Starring Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyendu Sharma and Babil Khan in prominent roles, the four-part limited series marks the maiden directorial venture of debutant Shiv Rawail.

Touted to be a character-driven thriller, The Railway Men is inspired by true stories. It is based on the Bhopal Gas Tragedy where a cloud of toxic gas escaped from a pesticide plant, on the night of December 2, 1984, resulting in the death of many. It will further tell the story of the unsung heroes, who rose to the occasion and saved the day that night.

Aayush Gupta has written the story of The Railway Men, which is backed by YRF Entertainment.

