'Sultan of Delhi' is my homage to the incredible Amitabh Bachchan: Tahir Raj Bhasin

"I have always been awed by the magnetism of Amitabh Bachchan! For me, the most impressionable film of his is Deewar," he said.

Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin who was seen playing the lead character, Arjun Bhatia in Milan Luthria's OTT series 'Sultan of Delhi'

By Express News Service

Tahir Raj Bhasin, who was last seen in Milan Luthria's OTT series Sultan of Delhi, is known for his performance in films like 83 and shows like Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein. He was seen playing the lead character, Arjun Bhatia, a gangster trying to rise the echelons of Delhi’s crime world.

In a recent statement, the actor spoke about the influence veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan had on his while portraying his character in the series. He said, "I have always been awed by the magnetism of Amitabh Bachchan! For me, the most impressionable film of his is Deewar. Growing up, I used to watch the film over and over whenever I got a chance. Bachchan Sir's Vijay in Deewar was everything that I idolised a hero to be on screen. I was inspired by this spirit of rebellion and had an instant flashback to Bachchan sir's Vijay when I first read the script for Sultan Of Delhi.”

Adding to this, he said "My character Arjun in Sultan of Delhi is me living out my childhood moment of emulating the one and only Amitabh Bachchan. It is my homage to the incredible mega-star that he is and I’m so glad that my series has become a hit. I do hope Bachchan sir manages to see Sultan of Delhi and I hope he likes it. Fingers crossed."

Sultan of Delhi stars Anjumm Sharma, veteran actor Vinay Pathak and Nishant Dahiya in pivotal roles. The series also features Anupriya Goenka, Mouni Roy, Harleen Sethi and Mehreen Pirzada.

The show is based on the 2016 book Sultan of Delhi: Ascension written by Arnab Ray. The show is currently available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar. 

