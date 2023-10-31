Home Entertainment Hindi

Ranveer Singh’s look from 'Singham Again' has been released

The Cirkus actor will be playing a police officer called Sangram Simmba Bhalerao from the 2018 Rohit Shetty film. 

Published: 31st October 2023 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2023 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

On Monday, The makers of the Rohit Shetty directorial Singham Again, released Ranveer Singh’s character poster from the film. The Cirkus actor will be playing a police officer called Sangram Simmba Bhalerao from the 2018 Rohit Shetty film. 

Starring Ajay Devgn in the lead, Singham Again also stars Deepika Padukone, who plays ACP Shakti Shetty. The cast of the film also includes Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Kareena Kapoor. The makers earlier released the poster of Tiger Shroff, who will feature as ACP Satya in the film. 

The upcoming actioner is the third film in the Ajay Devgn-led Singham series, which started with 2011’s Singham and was followed by Singham Returns (2014), which also starred Kareena. The film will mark the first collaboration between Kareena Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. Singham Again is slated to hit theatres on August 15, 2024. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Singham Again Ranveer Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp