Ranveer Singh’s look from 'Singham Again' has been released

By Express News Service

On Monday, The makers of the Rohit Shetty directorial Singham Again, released Ranveer Singh’s character poster from the film. The Cirkus actor will be playing a police officer called Sangram Simmba Bhalerao from the 2018 Rohit Shetty film.

Starring Ajay Devgn in the lead, Singham Again also stars Deepika Padukone, who plays ACP Shakti Shetty. The cast of the film also includes Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Kareena Kapoor. The makers earlier released the poster of Tiger Shroff, who will feature as ACP Satya in the film.

The upcoming actioner is the third film in the Ajay Devgn-led Singham series, which started with 2011’s Singham and was followed by Singham Returns (2014), which also starred Kareena. The film will mark the first collaboration between Kareena Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. Singham Again is slated to hit theatres on August 15, 2024.

