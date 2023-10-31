Home Entertainment Hindi

'Sicario 3' is currently in development

Denis Villeneuve’s critically acclaimed action thriller Sicario received a sequel in 2018, which was directed by screenwriter Stefano Sollima.

By Express News Service

Denis Villeneuve’s critically acclaimed action thriller Sicario received a sequel in 2018, which was directed by screenwriter Stefano Sollima. Now, the makers have announced that they are actively developing a third film in the series.

While the original film had Benicio Del Toro, Emily Blunt, and Josh Brolin in the lead roles, the second film Day of the Soldado, did not bring back Blunt’s character. However, the producers have confirmed that they are planning to bring back the trio from the original film. Molly Smith and Trent Luckinbill further confirmed that all three actors are on board with the idea of returning for the third film.

Writer-director Taylor Sheridan has written the screenplay for both the Sicario films, it is yet to be confirmed if he is also onboard the third film. While Villeneuve is currently busy making Dune: Part Two, the producers have expressed interest in bringing back to direct Sicario 3.

