Vikrant Massey to play Ruskin Bond on screen

By Express News Service

Actor Vikrant Massey is all set to collaborate with debut director Niranjan Iyengar for a film based on the life of renowned author Ruskin Bond. Alongside his lead role in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s upcoming project 12th Fail, he is set to embark on Iyengar’s directorial debut, which promises to bring to life the captivating story of the writer.

Ruskin Bond’s first novel, The Room on the Roof, was published in 1956. Bond has authored more than 500 short stories, essays, and novels which includes 69 books for children. He was awarded the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1992 for Our Trees Still Grow in Dehra.

He was awarded the Padma Shri in 1999 and Padma Bhushan in 2014. He lives with his adopted family in Landour, Mussoorie. Vikrant made his acting debut with the role of Aamir Hassan in Dhoom Machaao Dhoom and became a household name with his roles in Dharam Veer, Baba Aiso Varr Dhoondo and Qubool Hai.

He made his film debut with Lootera and appeared in supporting parts in films including Dil Dhadakne Do and Half Girlfriend, A Death in the Gunj and Chhapaak. In the meantime, he also gained great appreciation for his roles in the popular web series Mirzapur and Broken But Beautiful.

Actor Vikrant Massey is all set to collaborate with debut director Niranjan Iyengar for a film based on the life of renowned author Ruskin Bond. Alongside his lead role in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s upcoming project 12th Fail, he is set to embark on Iyengar’s directorial debut, which promises to bring to life the captivating story of the writer. Ruskin Bond’s first novel, The Room on the Roof, was published in 1956. Bond has authored more than 500 short stories, essays, and novels which includes 69 books for children. He was awarded the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1992 for Our Trees Still Grow in Dehra. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 1999 and Padma Bhushan in 2014. He lives with his adopted family in Landour, Mussoorie. Vikrant made his acting debut with the role of Aamir Hassan in Dhoom Machaao Dhoom and became a household name with his roles in Dharam Veer, Baba Aiso Varr Dhoondo and Qubool Hai.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He made his film debut with Lootera and appeared in supporting parts in films including Dil Dhadakne Do and Half Girlfriend, A Death in the Gunj and Chhapaak. In the meantime, he also gained great appreciation for his roles in the popular web series Mirzapur and Broken But Beautiful.