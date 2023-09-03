‘Nothing wrong with asking for work,’ says Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan 

Shama Bhagat By

Express News Service

Ghoomer marks your reunion with director R Balki after Paa in 2009. Tell us about your working relationship with him. I have been associated with R Balki for the last 20 years. Our first film together was Paa, but we have also collaborated on several commercials.

I like his sensibilities and unique take on life. Balki shares his ideas and when I say I like them, he writes them down in detail. For Ghoomer, he was inspired by the story of Károly Takács, a Hungarian pistol shooter, who lost his right hand in a grenade explosion. But, he trained himself to shoot with his left hand and went on to win two gold medals at the Olympics.

Poster of Ghoomer

How did you prepare for the role of the harsh cricket mentor?

When I first read the script, I didn’t quite like my character, Paddy. I told Balki that he can’t be talking to a woman like that, but he simply asked me to go with the script. All Balki said was he has friends who are paraplegic and they want to be treated ‘normally’. My character was doing just that. Paddy tells his mentee Anini, a paraplegic cricketer (played by Saiyami Kher), that her disability made no difference to him. I realised that it is important to give them normalcy.

How was it working with Saiyami?

The good thing was that we had already worked together in the OTT series, Breathe 2, so we were comfortable around each other. But, the amount of hard work she put in is unbelievable.

One of your dialogues in the film is, ‘I have faced failures, but how will I face success in life now?’ Have you ever had similar moments in real life?

I don’t know a single person who has not failed to achieve a particular dream. They may go on to be more successful, but would always regret not fulfilling that one goal. Which is why that scene is so important; everybody in the audience can resonate with it in one way or another.

Who has been your mentor in life?

My parents. Maa was always a little strict, but all dad had to do was look at us. Even today, that is enough to silence us. But both have been very supportive and loving.

What did you think of your mother’s performance in Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahaani?

I can never judge her as an actor; it’s difficult to relate to her as anything but my mother. With dad and Aishwarya, I can review their work. But with maa, I can’t.

Ghoomer has been doing steady business since its release two weeks ago. Do you feel pressured by the box office numbers?

It’s important to take the box office seriously. Someone has invested their money in the film, and many people have struggled day and night to make it happen. The audience pays to watch our movies. We have to give them value for money.

Do you approach directors for work?

Of course, I do. You can’t sit at home and get work. When I watch

a good film, I tell the director that I would love to collaborate. I think every actor does it. There’s far too much stigma about asking for work. If you want something, you have

to go and get it.

You have been a sports enthusiast off-screen as well. You co-own the India Super League football team, Chennaiyin FC, and own the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the Pro Kabaddi League. Where does this passion stem from?

I believe sports can teach a lot about life.

I have learnt integrity, teamwork and, most importantly, that it’s not over till the final whistle blows. It teaches you to not give up halfway, and I think that is why doing a sports film feels so gratifying.

Will the audience see you in another season of Breathe?

I have no idea. Right now, I am looking forward to working with (director) Shoojit Sircar on his next film.

Ghoomer marks your reunion with director R Balki after Paa in 2009. Tell us about your working relationship with him. I have been associated with R Balki for the last 20 years. Our first film together was Paa, but we have also collaborated on several commercials. I like his sensibilities and unique take on life. Balki shares his ideas and when I say I like them, he writes them down in detail. For Ghoomer, he was inspired by the story of Károly Takács, a Hungarian pistol shooter, who lost his right hand in a grenade explosion. But, he trained himself to shoot with his left hand and went on to win two gold medals at the Olympics. Poster of GhoomerHow did you prepare for the role of the harsh cricket mentor? When I first read the script, I didn’t quite like my character, Paddy. I told Balki that he can’t be talking to a woman like that, but he simply asked me to go with the script. All Balki said was he has friends who are paraplegic and they want to be treated ‘normally’. My character was doing just that. Paddy tells his mentee Anini, a paraplegic cricketer (played by Saiyami Kher), that her disability made no difference to him. I realised that it is important to give them normalcy.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); How was it working with Saiyami? The good thing was that we had already worked together in the OTT series, Breathe 2, so we were comfortable around each other. But, the amount of hard work she put in is unbelievable. One of your dialogues in the film is, ‘I have faced failures, but how will I face success in life now?’ Have you ever had similar moments in real life? I don’t know a single person who has not failed to achieve a particular dream. They may go on to be more successful, but would always regret not fulfilling that one goal. Which is why that scene is so important; everybody in the audience can resonate with it in one way or another. Who has been your mentor in life? My parents. Maa was always a little strict, but all dad had to do was look at us. Even today, that is enough to silence us. But both have been very supportive and loving. What did you think of your mother’s performance in Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahaani? I can never judge her as an actor; it’s difficult to relate to her as anything but my mother. With dad and Aishwarya, I can review their work. But with maa, I can’t. Ghoomer has been doing steady business since its release two weeks ago. Do you feel pressured by the box office numbers? It’s important to take the box office seriously. Someone has invested their money in the film, and many people have struggled day and night to make it happen. The audience pays to watch our movies. We have to give them value for money. Do you approach directors for work? Of course, I do. You can’t sit at home and get work. When I watch a good film, I tell the director that I would love to collaborate. I think every actor does it. There’s far too much stigma about asking for work. If you want something, you have to go and get it. You have been a sports enthusiast off-screen as well. You co-own the India Super League football team, Chennaiyin FC, and own the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the Pro Kabaddi League. Where does this passion stem from? I believe sports can teach a lot about life. I have learnt integrity, teamwork and, most importantly, that it’s not over till the final whistle blows. It teaches you to not give up halfway, and I think that is why doing a sports film feels so gratifying. Will the audience see you in another season of Breathe? I have no idea. Right now, I am looking forward to working with (director) Shoojit Sircar on his next film.