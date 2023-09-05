Home Entertainment Hindi

Jeethu Joseph's next Hindi film to be a thriller drama

As per the makers, the film is said to be based on true events and details a "heroic story of courage and unity".

Published: 05th September 2023

Director Jeetu Joseph's next venture in Hindi will be a thriller drama, which will be backed by Junglee Pictures and Cloud 9 Pictures. The screenplay will be penned by Jairaj Padmanabhan.

As per the makers, the film is said to be based on true events and details a "heroic story of courage and unity". The protagonist is expected to be a law enforcement officer who embarks on a journey to get justice on an international level.

"After receiving so much love and appreciation for the Drishyam franchise, I am humbled and thrilled to embark on a new journey with this powerhouse team. For my upcoming film in Hindi cinema, I was searching for a story with a strong narrative that has underlying nuances which the audience would relate to at large,” he said.

The makers are yet to announce the cast and technical crew details. Jeethu’s last Hindi directorial was The Body, which was released in 2019, and starred Emraan Hashmi and Rishi Kapoor.

