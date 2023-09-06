The frenzy and power of Shah Rukh Khan are on full display: Mahesh Babu on 'Jawan'

By Express News Service

Even as 'Jawan' is gearing up for its release on September 7, Telugu actor Mahesh Babu took to his official X handle on Wednesday, wishing the team success.

He wrote, "It's time for #Jawan!!! The frenzy and power of Shah Rukh Khan are on full display!! Wishing the team an all-time blockbuster success across all markets! So looking forward to watching it with the entire family!!"

Replying to the tweet, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Thank u so much, my friend. Hope you enjoy the film. Let me know when you are watching, and I will come over and watch it with you. Love to you and the family. Big hug."

Thank u so much my friend. Hope you enjoy the film. Let me know when you are watching I will come over and watch it with you. Love to you and the family. Big hug. https://t.co/xW0ZD65uvk — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 6, 2023

Helmed by Atlee, Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, and Sanya Malhotra in prominent roles. With music by Anirudh Ravichander, the film also features cinematography by GK Vishnu and editing by Ruben. The film is backed by Red Chillies Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu, who was last seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata is currently filming for the Trivikram directorial, Guntur Kaaram.

(The story originally appeared in Cinema Express)



Even as 'Jawan' is gearing up for its release on September 7, Telugu actor Mahesh Babu took to his official X handle on Wednesday, wishing the team success. He wrote, "It's time for #Jawan!!! The frenzy and power of Shah Rukh Khan are on full display!! Wishing the team an all-time blockbuster success across all markets! So looking forward to watching it with the entire family!!" Replying to the tweet, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Thank u so much, my friend. Hope you enjoy the film. Let me know when you are watching, and I will come over and watch it with you. Love to you and the family. Big hug."googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Thank u so much my friend. Hope you enjoy the film. Let me know when you are watching I will come over and watch it with you. Love to you and the family. Big hug. https://t.co/xW0ZD65uvk — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 6, 2023 Helmed by Atlee, Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, and Sanya Malhotra in prominent roles. With music by Anirudh Ravichander, the film also features cinematography by GK Vishnu and editing by Ruben. The film is backed by Red Chillies Entertainment. Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu, who was last seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata is currently filming for the Trivikram directorial, Guntur Kaaram. (The story originally appeared in Cinema Express)