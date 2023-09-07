Home Entertainment Hindi

Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyotika's supernatural thriller to come out in March 2024

Actors Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyotika

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actors Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyotika's supernatural thriller movie will make its debut in theatres countrywide on March 8, 2024, the makers announced on Thursday.

The untitled film is directed by filmmaker Vikas Bahl, known for movies such as "Super 30", "Queen" and "Goodbye".

Devgn's production banner Ajay Devgn Ffilms shared the news of the film's release date on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Things are about to take a supernatural turn. Witness the trio of Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan & Jyotika in a nail-biting thriller, directed by Vikas Bahl. Hitting theatres on March 8, 2024," the banner posted.

With the upcoming project, Jyotika will be making a comeback to Hindi films after 25 years.

Her last Hindi film is Priyadarshan-directed Doli Saja Ke Rakhna (1997), which also marked her debut in Bollywood.

The film will also mark the Hindi movie debut of actor Janki Bodiwala, who has worked on Gujarati titles like "Chhello Divas", "Tamburo", "Chhutti Jashe Chhakka" and "Bau Na Vichar".

The project is presented by Jio Studios, Ajay Devgn Ffilms, and Panorama Studios International. It is produced by Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak.

