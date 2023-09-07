Home Entertainment Hindi

SRK 'kept awake' to see his fans attending 'Jawan' 6 am show in Mumbai

'Jawan' is directed by Atlee and also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

SRK and Vijay Sethupathi in the movie Jawan.

By ANI

MUMBAI: Today is a big day for Shah Rukh Khan and his fans, as the superstar's action-packed drama 'Jawan' is now out in theatres.

Taking to Twitter, SRK, on Thursday morning, dropped a sweet message for fans, assuring them that the film is packed with loads of entertainment.

"Beqaraar ho Gaye ab toh aa hi Jaiye….Ghar Waalon ko bhi saath Laiye. Aap ko humaari kasam….!!! Ready with our offering of love for all of you. Hope you all are entertained!!! Watch Jawan in cinemas now- in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu," he wrote.

Theatres have been jam-packed since morning. In fact, his several fans flocked to Mumbai's iconic Gaiety Galaxy theatre at 6 am to watch the first-day-first-show. And guess what? The King Khan stayed awake all night to check his fans' reactions to the film.

A fan page dedicated to SRK shared a video in which one could see chanting "India ki shaan Shah Rukh Khan" in unison. The caption on the post read, "It's 5:35 AM in the morning and we have started celebration for our historic 6 AM and its MASS HYSTERIA as welcome the KING to the big screen."

Shah Rukh took notice of the tweet and replied, "Love you boys and girls I hope you enjoy the entertainment. Kept awake to see you go to the theatre. Big love and thanks."

SRK travelled to several places for 'Jawan' promotions. He attended the grand pre-release event in Chennai. He also visited Dubai, where the 'Jawan' trailer was displayed at Burj Khalifa. He also offered prayers at the revered shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi in Jammu. A few days ago, he sought blessings at the Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple in Tirupati.

