Kiran Rao’s 'Laapataa Ladies' to release on January 5 next year

By Express News Service

Kiran Rao’s upcoming directorial Laapataa Ladies now has a release date. The film, jointly produced by Kiran’s ex-husband Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande, will hit the theatres on January 5 next year.

This will be Kiran’s second directorial after over a decade. She directed the 2010 film Dhobi Ghat, which starred Aamir along with Prateik Babbar and Monica Dogra.

The film stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan in lead roles. Based on a story by Biplab Goswami, the film’s screenplay and dialogues are written by Sneha Desai with additional dialogues by Divyanidhi Sharma.

Set in 2001, in rural parts of India, Laapataa Ladies follows the jolly mess that ensues when two young brides get lost from a train. The film will have its premiere on September 8 at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

