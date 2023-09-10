Shah Rukh Khan on ‘vote responsibly’ speech in 'Jawan': For country's betterment, all spoilers forgiven

By Express News Service

Shah Rukh Khan recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to comment on the ‘vote responsibly’ speech he gave during the climax of his latest film Jawan.

Praising the speech on X, a fan wrote, “Sir I don’t want to give spoilers but what a speech in the end.”

SRK replied to the tweet and said, “Arree Usmein spoiler nahi hai…. Desh ki bhalaai ke liye sab spoilers maaf. Everyone should exercise their right to vote intelligently and responsibly. Par Haan… Isko chhodh ke Baaki film Ki spoilers main Nahi bata raha hoon! Aur aap bhi matt bataana please.”

(There are no spoilers in that. For the betterment of the nation, all spoilers are forgiven. Everyone should exercise their right to vote intelligently and responsibly. But yes keeping this aside, I’m not revealing spoilers for the rest of the film. And please, you don’t reveal them either.)”

Jawan is doing well at the box office. As per the film’s production house Red Chillies Entertainment, the Atlee directorial has minted about Rs 240 crore in two days since its release. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Ridhi Dogra and has a special appearance by Deepika Padukone.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

