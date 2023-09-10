Home Entertainment Hindi

WATCH | Akshay Kumar reveals teaser of 'Welcome To The Jungle'

The film will hit the theatres in time for Christmas, on December 20, 2024.

A still from the teaser for 'Welcome To The Jungle'.

By Express News Service

Actor Akshay Kumar unveiled the teaser of Welcome To The Jungle (Welcome 3), the upcoming third instalment from the Welcome franchise. The film will hit the theatres in time for Christmas, on December 20, 2024.

The teaser starts with the film's title, as it opens in a jungle, with the cast dressed up in camouflage suits. The group starts to perform acapella before a dispute breaks in. After calming down, the group once again starts their performance.

Written by Farhad Samji, the film is directed by Ahmed Khan. Besides Akshay Kumar, Welcome To The Jungle will boast a stellar cast including, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, among others.

The film is backed by Jyoti Deshpande and  Firoz A Nadiadwallah, and presented by Jio Studios in association with AA Nadiadwala and Firoz A Nadiadwallah. 

Welcome was released in 2007 and was directed by Anees Bazmee. The film features Akshay along with Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, and Katrina Kaif, among others. The film received a positive response and was followed by the 2015 Welcome Back featuring Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, John Abraham, Shruti Haasan, and Shiney Ahuja. Anees had directed the sequel as well.

