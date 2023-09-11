Home Entertainment Hindi

First look of 'The Vaccine War' is here

The film also aims to honour the unwavering dedication of the fraternity of scientists and the medical community who tirelessly faced the unprecedented challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Published: 11th September 2023 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2023 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

First look of 'The Vaccine War'.

By Express News Service

The first look of The Vaccine War, the upcoming film directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, was released by the makers on social media on Saturday. The film is slated for a theatrical release on September 28. The cast of The Vaccine War includes Anupam Kher, Vivek's wife Pallavi Joshi, Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda, and Raima Sen among others.

The poster features the primary cast members showing a worrisome expression. While Sapthami Gowda, is in a doctor's attire, Raima Sen is in a saree. There is also a COVID-19 warrior, along with a bunch of other characters.

The film is all set to release in 10 languages including Hindi, English, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Gujarati, Marathi, and Bengali. The film also aims to honour the unwavering dedication of the fraternity of scientists and the medical community who tirelessly faced the unprecedented challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FilmNana patekarAnupam KherRaima Sen Covid-19Vaccine War

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp