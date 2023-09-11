First look of 'The Vaccine War' is here

By Express News Service

The first look of The Vaccine War, the upcoming film directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, was released by the makers on social media on Saturday. The film is slated for a theatrical release on September 28. The cast of The Vaccine War includes Anupam Kher, Vivek's wife Pallavi Joshi, Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda, and Raima Sen among others.

The poster features the primary cast members showing a worrisome expression. While Sapthami Gowda, is in a doctor's attire, Raima Sen is in a saree. There is also a COVID-19 warrior, along with a bunch of other characters.

The film is all set to release in 10 languages including Hindi, English, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Gujarati, Marathi, and Bengali. The film also aims to honour the unwavering dedication of the fraternity of scientists and the medical community who tirelessly faced the unprecedented challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

