Janhvi Kapoor announces 'Ulajh' wrap

Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram recently to announce the wrap of her upcoming film Ulajh. The actor penned a long, emotional note as she posted photos from the shoot wrap. Along with Janhvi, the film also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew.

Janhvi plays Suhana, an IFS officer in the film. “Through Suhana’s journey, and the journey of making this film—my biggest learning has been to allow yourself to love what you do, to identify if you’re doing it for the right reasons, to let go of baggage and external pressures and opinions...” she wrote in the caption.

She also thanked director Sudhanshu Saria for making her “feel heard and seen.” “To see you smile in the face of each obstacle and embrace each challenge with enthusiasm is beyond inspiring,” she added. The 26-year-old actor said working on the film was a “healing” experience thanks to the team.

Ulajh follows the journey of a young IFS officer (Janhvi), who hails from a prominent family of patriots and gets embroiled in a dangerous personal conspiracy while far from her home turf at a career-defining post. Written by Parveez Shaikh and Sudhanshu, it has dialogues by Atika Chohan.

