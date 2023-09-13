Home Entertainment Hindi

Not in 'Welcome 3' as makers may have thought I'm dated, says actor Nana Patekar

Patekar has been an integral part of the comedy franchise, which includes 2007's "Welcome" and its 2015 follow-up "Welcome Back".

Published: 13th September 2023 05:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2023 05:03 PM   |  A+A-

Nana Patekar as iconic don Uday Shetty in 'Welcome'.

Nana Patekar as iconic don Uday Shetty in 'Welcome'.

By PTI

MUMBAI: There is no dearth of roles for an actor in the film industry if the intention is to do good work, veteran actor Nana Patekar said on Tuesday, responding to queries about his absence from the third part of the "Welcome" franchise.

Patekar has been an integral part of the comedy franchise, which includes 2007's "Welcome" and its 2015 follow-up "Welcome Back".

He played the role of don Uday Shetty in both the films, directed by Anees Bazmee.

In the third part, which was announced last week, Akshay is returning to the franchise, but without Anil Kapoor and Patekar.

"I'm not doing 'Welcome (to the Jungle)' because they may think I've become dated, that's why they didn't take me," the actor said at the trailer launch of his upcoming film "The Vaccine War", directed by Vivek Agnihotri.

"He (Agnihotri) doesn't feel I've become old, so he took me. It's that simple. The industry is never shut for you, if you want to do good work. People will keep coming to you and offer you parts if you want to keep working hard. You need to know if you want to do a role. You need to know whether you wish to work, can work, so I take this (The Vaccine War) as my first and last chance," Patekar added.

The third part of the "Welcome" franchise has been titled "Welcome to the Jungle".

Ahmed Khan will direct the film, which will feature an ensemble cast of Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Johnny Lever, Paresh Rawal, Lara Dutta, Rajpal Yadav, Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor and Disha Patani.

Singers Daler Mehndi and Mika Singh round out the cast.

"The Vaccine War", according to Agnihotri, is India's "first ever bio-science" movie.

It is based on the true story of Indian scientists in their fight against COVID-19 by developing an affordable vaccine for India and the world, the filmmaker added.

The film is produced by Pallavi Joshi and I Am Buddha, and will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on September 28.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nana Patekar Welcome Anees Bazmee Welcome to the Jungle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp