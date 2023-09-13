Home Entertainment Hindi

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' crosses Rs 600 crore mark at global box office

"Jawan", a father-son story at its core, highlights various social and political issues through its hero, essayed by Shah Rukh.

Nayanthara and Shah Rukh Khan in Jawaan.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's action thriller "Jawan" has gone past Rs 600 crore mark at the worldwide box office, the makers said Wednesday.

Directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee, the pan-India film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi as well as Deepika Padukone in a special appearance.

It hit the screens worldwide on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

"'Jawan' becomes the first film to collect Rs 300 crore in six days, making it the fastest film to cross this milestone! Collects Rs 621.12 crore globally," a note from the makers stated.

"In the Hindi market, 'Jawan' collected Rs 24 crore nett, and with other languages included, the film's sixth-day earnings totalled Rs 26.52 crore. This brings 'Jawan's' Hindi total to Rs 306.58 crore nett. When you consider the combined earnings of Hindi and other languages in India, the six-day total stands at Rs 345.60 crore," it added.

The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra as well as Sanjay Dutt in a cameo appearance.

A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, "Jawan" is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma.

