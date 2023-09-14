Home Entertainment Hindi

Prime Video announces Takeshi's Castle reboot with Bhuvan Bam commentary

The show premiered in India on the Pogo Channel in 2005 with a Hindi voice-over commentary from Bollywood actor/comedian Jaaved Jaffrey.

Poster of Takeshi's castle reboot.

By Express News Service

On Thursday, Amazon Prime Video announced its much-awaited reboot of the 90's classic Japanese show Takeshi's Castle. The announcement came along with the news that actor-content creator Bhuvan Bam will be the new commentator for the show, replacing the iconic, Jaaved Jaffery. 

In one of the photos released by the streaming platform, we can see a boun script's cover page, which reads Titu Mama, referring to one of Bhuvan's sketch characters from his show BB Ki Vines. 

The iconic television show premiered between 1986 and 1990 and shattered cultural barriers to become a worldwide success. Originally developed by Tokyo Broadcasting System (TBS), the show went on to inspire many similarly-themed game shows.

The show premiered in India on the Pogo Channel in 2005 with a Hindi voice-over commentary from Bollywood actor/comedian Jaaved Jaffrey. Amazon Prime Video is planning to release the game show reboot in 2023 in over 240 countries. 

The original show had around a hundred contestants forced to go through a list of wacky physical challenges set around giant, goofy, set pieces. The original Takeshi’s castle had a list of creative physical challenges like You Can't Continue on an Empty Stomach, Wall to Freedom Becomes Far, Barrier of the Border, and Dragon God's Pond.

The upcoming series will have 8 episodes. Amazon Prime Video is yet to announce a release date for the show

