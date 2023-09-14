Home Entertainment Hindi

Veteran actor Rio Kapadia dies at 66 

He was most recently seen in season two of "Made in Heaven", in which he played the father of Mrunal Thakur's character in the second episode.

Actor Rio Kapadia.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Rio Kapadia, best known for films such as "Dil Chahta Hai", "Chak De! India", and "Happy New Year", passed away after a battle with cancer this afternoon, his friend Faisal Malik said.

He was 66.

"He passed away in the afternoon at around 12:30 p.m. He was suffering from cancer," Malik told PTI.

Kapadia largely played supporting roles in films and TV shows such as "Khuda Haafiz", "The Big Bull", "Agent Vinod", "Kutumb" and "Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke", among others.

He was most recently seen in season two of "Made in Heaven", in which he played the father of Mrunal Thakur's character in the second episode.

The last rites of the actor will be held tomorrow at a crematorium in Goregaon, suburban Mumbai.

Kapadia is survived by his wife and two children.

