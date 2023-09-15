Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill excited as 'Thank You For Coming' takes center stage at TIFF

By ANI

TORONTO: Team of 'Thank You For Coming' is in Canada for the film's gala premiere at Toronto International Film Festival.

Excited about it, actor Bhumi Pednekar, who is headlining the film, said, "As an Indian actor I feel proud to represent my country globally at such an esteemed event. The film conveys a very special and important message. It celebrates the unbounded spirit of young girls who are in search of love and how they want to live their life freely. It is very encouraging to see that the jury at TIFF deemed this as a significant theme to be reflected on. I look forward to showing the world through Thank You For Coming, how cinema in India is celebrating and portraying women of today."

Actor Shehnaaz Gill also shared her excitement about the film's special screening at the festival today.

"I am absolutely thrilled about our world premiere at TIFF. The outpouring of love and support I've been receiving for 'Thank You For Coming' is truly overwhelming, and I simply cannot wait for the world to witness the bold and immensely entertaining movie we've brought to life," she said.

BHUMI PEDNEKAR - SHEHNAAZ GILL - KUSHA KAPILA: ‘THANK YOU FOR COMING’ AT TIFF… #ThankYouForComing garners prestigious recognition as it becomes the only #Indian feature film to be honoured with a gala screening premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival this year! A… pic.twitter.com/6cy3VR52Iv — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 13, 2023

Content creator Kusha Kapila, who is playing a pivotal role in the film, described it as a "surreal moment".

"Surreal feeling. It’s such a reputed festival and the fact that Thank You For Coming has gotten selected is proof that we have made something worth your while. solidifies our faith and love in the film," Kusha expressed.

Influencer-turned-actor Dolly Singh mentioned, "Elated. Excited. Extraterrestrial haha because the feeling is out of this world!! If a few months ago someone told me that my first film would be screened at the prestigious TIFF, I would’ve laughed at the joke but turns out it is my reality today. I’m so grateful that I am a part of a film that stands for so many important things, a story by women for women and a comedy led by women which is hardly seen in Bollywood. So the fact that we are getting a chance to see it on see it screened at TIFF and watch it will hundreds of people is extremely special!"



Content creator Shibani Bedi, who will be seen playing Tina Das in the film, was also in Canada for the film's premiere.

Elated on attening TIFF for the first time, Shibani said, "It is a surreal moment! I was sure from the beginning that the film would start a conversation around one of the most primal needs women have which is such a taboo, especially in a country like India, it is the fact that it got picked up for TIFF was the cherry on top! I am super excited and stoked that Thank You For Coming gets to start its journey from a festival as prestigious as this."

'Thank You For Coming' is helmed by producer Rhea Kapoor's husband Karan Boolani. The film also stars Anil Kapoor and Karan Kundrra. It will be out in theatres on October 6.

