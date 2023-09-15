Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's 'Chhava' to go on floors soon

By Express News Service

'Chhava', the upcoming Hindi film starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, is gearing up to go on floors next month. Principal photography for the film is all set to begin in October. 'Chhava' is helmed by Laxman Utekar.

'Chhava' is a period drama, which will feature Vicky in the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Maratha empire’s founder and the great warrior king, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's eldest son. Rashmika, on the other hand, will appear as Yesubai Bhonsale, the wife of Sambhaji Maharaj.

The film will partially focus on Sambhaji's love for his wife Yesubai, while providing us with a wholesome view of the king's sacrifices and his strategies for warfare.

While 'Chhava' marks Laxman's foray into the period genre, it marks his second collaboration with Vicky Kaushal after the recently released Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The film is backed by Maddock Films.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal awaits the release of The Great Indian Family, gearing up for release on September 22. He has films such as Sam Bahadur, Dunki and Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam in the pipeline. Rashmika, who was last seen in Mission Majnu, is working on Animal, Rainbow and Pushpa 2: The Rule.

(This article originally appeared on Cinema Express)

