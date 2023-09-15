Home Entertainment Hindi

Vishal Bhardwaj’s Khufiya to premiere on Netflix on October 5

Produced by Vishal Bhardwaj’s banner, Khufiya is a story about Krishna Mehra (Tabu), a RAW operative who is assigned to track down a mole selling India’s defence secrets. 

Published: 15th September 2023 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2023 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Tabu in 'Khufiya'.

By Express News Service

Vishal Bhardwaj’s upcoming Netflix film Khufiya now has a release date. The film starring Tabu, Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi will be released on October 5.

In an announcement video cum teaser of the film which Netflix India posted on their X handle, Ali Fazal is seen taking out a photocopy from a Xerox machine. We then see Tabu monitoring Ali’s actions via CCTV. 
As the copy comes out, Tabu zooms into the paper which reveals the release date of the film.

Produced by Vishal Bhardwaj’s banner, Khufiya is a story about Krishna Mehra (Tabu), a RAW operative who is assigned to track down a mole selling India’s defence secrets. 

All along, she grapples with her dual identity as a spy and a lover. The film also stars Ashish Vidyarthi in an important role. Inspired by true events, Khufiya is based on the popular novel, Escape to Nowhere by Amar Bhushan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NetflixVishal BhardwajTabuAli FazalKhufiya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp