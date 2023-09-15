Vishal Bhardwaj’s Khufiya to premiere on Netflix on October 5

By Express News Service

Vishal Bhardwaj’s upcoming Netflix film Khufiya now has a release date. The film starring Tabu, Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi will be released on October 5.

In an announcement video cum teaser of the film which Netflix India posted on their X handle, Ali Fazal is seen taking out a photocopy from a Xerox machine. We then see Tabu monitoring Ali’s actions via CCTV.

As the copy comes out, Tabu zooms into the paper which reveals the release date of the film.

Kuch raaz, raaz hi rahe to behtar hai. But not this one

Bringing you the most #Khufiya mission on October 5, only on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/86NDcLldfj September 14, 2023

Produced by Vishal Bhardwaj’s banner, Khufiya is a story about Krishna Mehra (Tabu), a RAW operative who is assigned to track down a mole selling India’s defence secrets.

All along, she grapples with her dual identity as a spy and a lover. The film also stars Ashish Vidyarthi in an important role. Inspired by true events, Khufiya is based on the popular novel, Escape to Nowhere by Amar Bhushan.

Vishal Bhardwaj’s upcoming Netflix film Khufiya now has a release date. The film starring Tabu, Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi will be released on October 5. In an announcement video cum teaser of the film which Netflix India posted on their X handle, Ali Fazal is seen taking out a photocopy from a Xerox machine. We then see Tabu monitoring Ali’s actions via CCTV. As the copy comes out, Tabu zooms into the paper which reveals the release date of the film. Kuch raaz, raaz hi rahe to behtar hai. But not this one Bringing you the most #Khufiya mission on October 5, only on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/86NDcLldfjgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) September 14, 2023 Produced by Vishal Bhardwaj’s banner, Khufiya is a story about Krishna Mehra (Tabu), a RAW operative who is assigned to track down a mole selling India’s defence secrets. All along, she grapples with her dual identity as a spy and a lover. The film also stars Ashish Vidyarthi in an important role. Inspired by true events, Khufiya is based on the popular novel, Escape to Nowhere by Amar Bhushan.