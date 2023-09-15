Yash Raj Films and Netflix join hands for two new projects 

By Express News Service

India’s one of the biggest production houses Yash Raj Films (YRF) and streaming platform Netflix will be joining forces for a new multi-year creative partnership and will be rolling out two projects, the makers announced on social media on Friday.

The first project to come out of the partnership is a “character-driver thriller” titled The Railway Men. It will be a four-part series starring Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyendu Sharma and Babil Khan, and helmed by debutant Shiv Rawail. Inspired by true stories, The Railway Men is a show based on the Bhopal Gas Tragedy where a cloud of toxic gas escaped from a pesticide plant, on the night of December 2, 1984, resulting in the death of many.

The second project is Maharaj, an upcoming film marking the debut of actor Junaid Khan and co-starring Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharvari and Shalini Pandey. The film has been directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, who last made Hichki. The film is also inspired by true events and will be a “David vs Goliath story” set in the 1800s. Maharaj is about a journalist who uncovers a series of incidents that shake the foundation of society.

Netflix and Yash Raj Films join forces to bring a new era of blockbusters! Coming soon! @NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/i2TeJutOxK — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) September 15, 2023

Monika Shergill, VP, of Content, Netflix India, said, “We are passionate about serving our broad audiences with series and films that they connect with and love, and we want to do more of this. Yash Raj Films have defined the essence of Indian film-making. They are one of the most respected storytellers in the industry. From Kabhi Kabhie to Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, War to Pathaan, their signature stories have been part of our lives and continue to fuel the zeitgeist. Together, we are confident that we can entertain the world with quality films and series like never before.”

