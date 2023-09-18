Home Entertainment Hindi

Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again goes on floors

Singham Again will see Deepika in a cop avatar. Ranveer Singh, who was a part of Rohit Shetty's Simmba, will also be reprising his role in Singham Again.

A still from Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Singham'. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By Express News Service

Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone starrer Singham Again went on floors on Saturday, director Rohit Shetty announced on his Instagram. 

On the social media platform, the director wrote, "'Singham', 'Singham Returns', 'Simmba', 'Sooryavanshi'... 12 years ago, when we made 'Singham', we never thought that it would turn into a Cop Universe! Today, we begin filming Singham Again... the 5th film in our cop franchise."

Singham Again will see Deepika in a cop avatar. Ranveer Singh, who was a part of Rohit Shetty's Simmba, will also be reprising his role in Singham Again. The film's cast also includes Akshay Kumar, who did not join the inauguration ceremony as he is out of town.

However, on his official X handle, he wrote, "Not in the country at the moment, missing from the frame in person but totally there in spirit. Can’t wait to join you guys on the sets of #SinghamAgain! Sending my best wishes. Jai Mahakaal."
 

