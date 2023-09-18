WATCH | Trailer of Vishal Bhardwaj's spy thriller 'Khufiya' starring Tabu is here

By Express News Service

Netflix released the trailer of its upcoming spy thriller Khufiya. The web series is directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and will premiere on October 5.

Starring Tabu, the cast of Khufiya also stars Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Azmeri Haque Badhon.

The series is based on true events and on a book Escape to Nowhere, written by the former Chief of the Counter Espionage Unit of R&AW, Amar Bhushan.

The series is written by Vishal Bhardwaj and Rohan Narula.

The series will feature Tabu as a covert operative who is on a secret mission that will have her juggle between a spy and lover.

Director Vishal Bhardwaj shared, “I have always been very fascinated with the world of espionage and am truly excited to explore this genre with Khufiya. This film gave me a chance to reunite with Tabu, and work for the very first time with two very talented actors - Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi. It also marks my first creative collaboration with Netflix which has been both exciting and rewarding. I cannot wait to share this thrilling and powerful story with Netflix’s audiences across 190 countries.”

“I am so happy to be once again working with my favourite director Vishal Bhardwaj as we reunite for the third time after Haider and Maqbool. Vishal's unique vision and storytelling have always intrigued me, and Khufiya is no exception,” Tabu said.

Yahan hathiyaar ke roop hain alag, aur jung hai khufiya. In a world of spies, the traitor must be brought to light.#Khufiya, streaming from Oct 5, only on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/bMOwzU2QpJ — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) September 18, 2023

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)

