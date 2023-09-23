Anil Kapoor’s look from Sandeep Reddy’s 'Animal' out

By Express News Service

On Thursday, the makers of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming directorial, Animal, released the first look of Anil Kapoor's character from the film. The actor will be playing the role of Balbir Singh, the 'Baap' of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. The first look poster shows Anil Kapoor wounded and bruised, in a rugged look. The poster release comes ahead of the film's teaser, which is set to be unveiled on September 28. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri, among others. Animal is set to release in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The upcoming film has cinematography by Amit Roy and music scored by Harshvardhan Rameshwar. The dialogues are written by Saurabh Gupta.