Home Entertainment Hindi

Anil Kapoor’s look from Sandeep Reddy’s 'Animal' out

On Thursday, the makers of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming directorial, Animal, released the first look of Anil Kapoor’s character from the film.

Published: 23rd September 2023 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2023 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

Animal

A still from 'Animal'

By Express News Service

On Thursday, the makers of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming directorial, Animal, released the first look of Anil Kapoor’s character from the film. The actor will be playing the role of Balbir Singh, the ‘Baap’ of Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. 

The first look poster shows Anil Kapoor wounded and bruised, in a rugged look. The poster release comes ahead of the film’s teaser, which is set to be unveiled on September 28. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri, among others.

Animal is set to release in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The upcoming film has cinematography by Amit Roy and music scored by Harshvardhan Rameshwar. The dialogues are written by Saurabh Gupta. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sandeep Reddy Vanga Animal Anil Kapoor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp