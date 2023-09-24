Home Entertainment Hindi

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur announce pregnancy

Actor couple Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur

Actor couple Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur (Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor couple Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur on Sunday announced they are expecting their first child.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2022, shared the news on Instagram.

The baby is due next year, they said.

"New beginnings. We are expecting. Baby coming 2024," Massey and Thakur posted on their respective official accounts.

Massey, 36, and Thakur, 30, who began dating in 2015, have worked together in the Ekta Kapoor-backed series "Broken But Beautiful" (2018).

Thakur is also known for her work in films such as "Chappad Phaad Ke", Massey will next be seen in "12th Fail", a movie directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

